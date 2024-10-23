International trade specialists will meet in San Cristóbal at the Binational Financial Meeting

This Saturday, October 26th, starting at 9:00 am, the Binational Financial Meeting will be held at the headquarters of the College of Public Accountants of San Cristóbal. This event will bring together experts in international trade who will explain the steps to follow to import or export to and from Venezuela according to the established protocols.

By Luz Dary Depablos | Correspondent lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

Olga Vivas, president of the Professional Development Institute of the College of Accountants of the state of Táchira, invites businessmen and the general public interested in international trade to attend this meeting. The main objective is to clarify doubts about the modalities of commercial exchange and how to position national products in the Colombian market.

During the event, six experts will share their knowledge and experiences addressing issues such as formalities and processes in the payment of tariffs during commercial exchange with other countries.

This meeting, of trade union nature, will have the participation of representatives of the Chamber of Tourism, the Hotelier Chamber, Consepan, Asoreta, the Chamber of Industry of the State of Táchira and Fedecámaras Táchira, as well as special guests from Colombia.

Vivas mentioned that it is an opportunity for those who wish to get started in international trade, since they will be able to access first-hand information on all the processes related to this sector of the economy.