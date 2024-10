VIDEO: Compró bebida en tienda de Florida sin saber que la haría entrar en labor de parto

I’m here to support the Chick-fil-a cookies and cream milkshake for inducing labor theory ? A friend of mine sent me a tiktok of a girl who’s water broke after drinking one. After trying nearly everything under the sun to naturally induce my labor, I thought, what could it hurt? Not even 2 hours later and I had my first contraction. My daughter was born the next morning ? #chickfila #pregnancy

