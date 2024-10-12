In neighborhood of Puerto Píritu the people were invited to the “asphalt party”, but the streets are still dirt, mud and potholes

More than 7 years ago, Esperanza street in the Anicasio Medina sector, in Puerto Píritu, Anzoátegui State, was included in the so-called “asphalt fair”.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Almost a decade has passed since that day when the inhabitants of this neighborhood saw how the machines ripped the asphalt layer of the main street and three transversals to supposedly replace them with a new asphalt layer. Today its inhabitants are still waiting for their streets to be fixed.

Exio Castillo, a resident of the sector, said that “at that time, the machinery arrived and scraped all the asphalt, then left, leaving the main street and the cross streets made a mess.”

“Now the situation is more complicated for us because of a large hole that has formed, and we fear that the main collector (sewer) pipe will collapse, which would cause serious damage to the health of the community’s inhabitants,” the neighbor continued.

They asked for a prompt solution to the problem, since the unfinished works have devalued not only their homes, but also their quality of life.