Venezuela’s lack of raw materials and financing affect production of companies in Lara State

Fedecámaras Lara (Venezuelan Federation of Chambers of Commerce), together with the College of Economists and the Dean of Economic Sciences of the Universidad Centroccidental Lisandro Alvarado, joined forces to carry out a study that allowed them to evaluate the situation of the business sector in the Lara region from January to March 2024.

This study presented by representatives of the aforementioned institutions showed that the business sector in the capital of Lara State faces various challenges, but mainly among others, the lack of financing. Most of the companies that participated in the surveys reported experiencing difficulties in obtaining credit.

Another point highlighted by the study is the limited access to raw materials, and the lack of inputs and supplies has affected the production and performance capacity of companies, which makes it difficult to meet demand.

On the positive side, this study also showed that companies have developed an important capacity to adapt to the new market conditions, which is why they are constantly searching for business opportunities.

In this regard, they recommend strengthening financing and promoting initiatives that encourage local production.

On the other hand, they suggest improving road infrastructure and investing in the recovery of basic services, such as electricity and telecommunications, to reduce costs and improve productivity.