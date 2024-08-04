 The people of ‘Nueva Esparta’ State responded to the call and prayed at the sanctuary of the Virgin of the Valley for a change in Venezuela

The people of ‘Nueva Esparta’ State responded this Saturday to the call of the opposition leadership to continue fighting for a change in Venezuela.

Indeed, they chose the esplanade of the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Valley (Virgen del Valle) to gather this Saturday in rejection of the results presented by Maduro’s regime of the presidential elections of last Sunday, July 28th.

From that religious shrine they sang the national anthem and prayed for rapprochement among Venezuelans and peace in the country.