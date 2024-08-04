In western Venezuela’s Falcon State, people came out to support María Corina Machado

This Saturday, August 3rd, the people of Falcon responded to the call of María Corina Machado to go out in their municipalities to hold peaceful protests and demand that the will of the Venezuelans expressed on the presidential election of July 28th, be respected.

Irene Revilla/ Correspondent lapatilla.com

There was a rally at the Banco Obrero roundabout, in Punto Fijo, Carirubana Municipality, where those present took out pots, flags, and slogans to express their rejection of the results issued by the National Electoral Council.

Despite the unofficial curfew in Punto Fijo and the presence of groups that beat and robbed those who came out to peacefully protest, a large contingent of people went out to the demonstration this Saturday, although there is a lot of fear, they also wanted to join the national call in support of democracy and freedom.

In Coro, capital of Falcón State, the people gathered in the Plaza San Antonio. They chanted slogans and demanded the electoral truth of July 28th. Although those present did not want to make any statements to the press for fear of being attacked by security agencies, they remained in the place peacefully.

Also in peaceful protest were Pueblo Nuevo de Paraguaná and Adícora, both rural towns in the Falcón Municipality and the only part of the Paraguaná Peninsula that has not been attacked by ‘colectivos’ (government supported armed gangs) or other armed groups.

The coast of Falcón, not to be left behind, expressed their discontent, as every day, the results of the CNE. This Saturday, the towns of Chichiriviche, Tucacas and Sanare also joined the national protest. The day before, they made maps on the ground with white chalk and with candles in their hands they prayed to ask for the protection of Venezuela.

Some political leaders of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) attended the demonstrations, but they abstained from making any statements for fear of the persecution that is being carried out.