One of Zulia State’s Mayors, José “Cheo” Mosquera, and his security personnel have been arrested by Maduro’s regime

During the morning of this Wednesday, July 31th, it was unofficially known of the arrest of José “Cheo” Mosquera, Mayor of the Lagunillas Municipality on the Eastern Coast of Maracaibo Lake and his security detail.

By evtv.online

Along with the mayor, part of his security personnel were also arrested in the early hours of the morning by Venezuela’s represive forces.

Among those arrested are: the Director of Polilagunillas (local police), Rigmar Borjas; the Mayor’s bodyguard, Ronald Pérez; and the Secretary for Citizen Participation, Pedro Moreno.

The information was shared by the web portal ‘Es Con Usted’: https://www.instagram.com/esconusted/

Witnesses indicated that the detainees were transferred to the headquarters of the Police Academy in Lagunillas and then to Maracaibo, presumably under an arrest warrant.

So far, the causes of these arrests are unknown and an official statement from the authorities is expected.