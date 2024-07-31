Venezuelans in Lara State gather in assemblies in several municipalities of the region

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

Heeding the call of María Corina Machado to gather in citizen assemblies, this Tuesday morning dozens of “Caroreños” gathered in the city of Carora in the Torres municipality in rejection of the results issued by the CNE.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

“And it has already fallen, this government has already fallen” and “freedom,” are the slogans most chanted by the citizens stationed on Francisco de Miranda Avenue in this city.

Likewise, from the Bolívar square in Cabudare in the Palavecino municipality, hundreds of citizens gathered in an assembly.

“Freedom” is the general cry that resounds among the inhabitants of this jurisdiction.

Photo 2

The people in Lara State gather in citizen assemblies in several municipalities of the region