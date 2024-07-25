Venezuela’s María Corina Machado: If Maduro seeks to stay in power, we’d see the largest wave of migration

María Corina Machado, Venezuelan democratic opposition leader, spoke through the microphones of ‘La W’ (The W, Colombian radio station) with journalist Julio Sánchez Cristo about the Venezuelan presidential elections that will take place next Sunday, July 28th.

First of all, she pointed out that a Maduro’s possible victory generates a lot of uncertainty and anguish in Venezuela, “we have 25 years in which these people have cheated elections, by force, they have kept the country subject to silence. This has been a process distant from what a competitive election should be. Obviously, this is not a free election, it is not a fair election.”

However, she highlighted what the polls indicate.These show the democratic opposition as the winner of the elections, “something has happened and we have already defeated this tyranny in the hearts of the people, in the streets of Venezuela. We already gave them the political defeat because all of Venezuela thinks we already won. For the first time we are coming to an election where there is conviction among Venezuelans that we are going to win.”

Likewise, she indicated that “I anticipate massive participation, we have a robust organization so that every vote counts.”

On the other hand, Machado commented that, if they win, they will recognize Chavismo and will be ready for dialogue, “on our part there is a willingness to advance in a process of very serious negotiations that involve giving guarantees, generating incentives to facilitate those who are “… today in power, this transition is not now an active process, but I am convinced that these processes will be resumed.”

In that order of ideas, the democratic leader assured that “people are willing to assert popular sovereignty and what we are going to see is millions of Venezuelans around their voting stations staying until each vote is counted.”

Among other things, Machado indicated that “if this July 28th, by force, through violence, Maduro insists on staying in power, the consequence would be the largest migratory wave we have seen so far.This would have enormous repercussions for Colombia, Brazil and other countries in the region.”

“The impact for the entire region is enormous, therefore, we have seen from the United States and other countries very firm positions that Maduro must comply with the Barbados Agreement and the competitive process,” she added.