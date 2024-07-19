PUD Bolívar: Opinion studies show triumph of Edmundo González

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

During an extraordinary meeting led by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) in Bolívar State, just 10 days before Venezuela’s presidential elections the different strategic points of the electoral process were evaluated.

Pableysa Ostos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

The Executive Secretary of the PUD Bolívar, Antonio Cheremo, highlighted through a press release that opinion studies carried out in Bolívar State show the advantage of the democratic opposition’s candidate Edmundo González over President Nicolás Maduro. In his opinion, these results represent the probable victory for the candidate for the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD).

“With the help of our top leader of this process, María Corina Machado, we are tripling the official candidate,” commented Cheremo, who is also the general secretary of the Venezuela Project in Bolívar.

On the other hand, the political leader announced that they will hold a simultaneous grand closing of the campaign in all the municipalities of the region, in which they will have the presence of regional and national leaders.

He maintained that “with this meeting a message of unity and victory is sent to all our people in Guayana, who are ready to join us this July 28th, where we will elect Edmundo González Urrutia as the next President of Venezuela.”