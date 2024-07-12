Venezuela’s Anzoátegui State entrusted its hopes in Edmundo González and María Corina Machado

This Wednesday, July 10th, it was confirmed once again that the hopes of the Venezuelan population who want change are placed on the duo made up of Edmundo González Urrutia, as presidential candidate, and María Corina Machado, as top leader of the opposition.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Both visited the northern area of the Anzoátegui State as part of the campaign route for the presidential election on July 28th, and the response of the people was overwhelming. It is enough to look at the images to see that it was a massive rally that overflowed Jorge Rodríguez Avenue, the former Intercomunal, where the concentration took place.

Although the day started with some expected irregularities on the roads, as police checkpoints “mysteriously” appeared at different points that blocked traffic in all the metropolitan area, this did not represent any impediment for people eager to end the regime of Nicolás Maduro, who attended the call to the event.

The platform from which the political leaders spoke was installed on Av. Intercomunal, near the Lechería intersection. Despite being a central point, a large number of people had to come on foot from various points in both Barcelona and Puerto La Cruz to reach the site, which began to fill up by 2:00 pm.

Such is the faith and hope generated by the team composed by Edmundo and María Corina, that the high temperature, the harsh sun or the hint of rain did not matter. The people of Anzoategui remained firm in their places during the concentration displaying joy and confidence that they were on the right track for the election on July 28th.

Many of the people reflected great emotion in their banners. Some of them alluded to the “I can’t take it anymore” meme, referring to the Chavismo that has been ruling the country for more than 24 years.

Venezuelan flags and caps with the national flag also abounded in the activity, which made it clear where the voting intention of thousands of Anzoatiguenses is going. Who, as in other states of the country, are connecting again with politics.

Motorcycle parades also provided a striking touch to the mega day that exceeded the expectations of the opposition leadership in the entity, which had not been able to carry out events of this magnitude for several years.

Overwhelming will

Around 5:00 pm the moment the crowd was waiting for finally arrived, Edmundo González and María Corina Machado began the “freedom caravan” aboard a truck, until they reached the stage at the Lechería main throughfare intersection.

Accompanied by a large group of motorcycles, the opposition leaders greeted all the people who came out to see them up close along Av. Río and the Intercomunal, as well as those who looked out from the buildings along the way.

Many took photos, others recorded videos and some managed to get close to the vehicle with the aim of delivering a present or, at least, touching these leaders who today represent the hope of a new life for the country.

Both Edmundo González and María Corina Machado greeted the people during the way to the stage, where the crowd chanted “and it is going to fall, and it is going to fall, this government is going to fall.”

During his speech, the presidential candidate spoke of the high levels of corruption within Chavismo “to the point that they themselves have had to admit it by putting their own leaders in prison.” He reiterated that the current rulers have stolen everything, except the hope for change that will be manifested on July 28th.

María Corina Machado also spoke to the thousands of people who overflowed Intercomunal Avenue, which connects Barcelona, Puerto La Cruz and Lechería. She highlighted that the nation is facing a unique opportunity after 25 years of Chavismo, because “we have a united country, an overwhelming will and a candidate who represents change,” she stated.

Likewise, Maria Corina highlighted the commitment of citizens to defend every last vote. “It will be a day of vigil. We will start at dawn and we will stay until we are sure of all the results that give victory to Edmundo González,” he said.

It is worth noting that in front of the stage there was a crowd of people that covered all the way to the entrance of the Tronconal III neighborhood, but farther back there was also a sea of people arriving at the Fabricio Ojeda distributor. In total it was a rally that covered around 2 kilometers of the most important road in the north of Anzoátegui and that ended after 7:00 pm.