Edmundo González, committed to improving the quality of life of the people of Aragua State

This Friday the presidential candidate of the Venezuelan opposition, in the presence of more than 1,500 people, Edmundo González Urrutia, held a meeting with the leaders of the 600K commandos of Aragua State.

lapatilla.com correspondent

From the ‘Base Aragua’ neighborhood’s sports court, located in the Girardot Municipality, González pointed out the state of abandonment of the land where he was born and grew up having a “thriving and diversified economy” that is non-existent today, and this “hurts”.

With 30 days left until the coming presidential elections, the candidate expressed his concern for the agricultural towns of southern Aragua, who have been “abandoned to their fate.”

In addition, he raised concern about the current situation of the ‘Lago Los Tacariguas’ (Lake Valencia) and assured that this basin can become a reservoir of fresh water for the benefit of the region after the government change is consolidated.

Regarding security and transportation, González Urrutia stated that he is committed to designing policies that guarantee the quality of life of all citizens.

“The Aragüeños who move around the state of Aragua do so in transport units and roads in terrible condition. I am committed to create an adequate public transportation system, based on a modern fleet of buses and a road system that connects the different municipalities of this state,” he insisted.

Likewise, he highlighted the opportunities that exist in the cradle of aviation, the natural riches found in coastal towns, as well as the sporting capabilities that will be expanded in the new government.

“I believe in the importance of working together. I am committed to working on all this as soon as possible. Let us work tirelessly to achieve a resounding victory. That victory depends on all of us, with everyone’s commitment, yes it is possible,” he concluded.