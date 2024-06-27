“I haven’t stopped looking for you” is the motto of more than a thousand of Venezuelan families who lost relatives on the high seas

A group of relatives of people missing on boats that have left the coast of Falcón State in western Venezuela bound for the islands of Aruba and Curacao, gathered this June 26th in front of the Public Ministry in Coro, the state capital, to demand that they come clean on the cases and provide answers for the missing people.

Irene Revilla // Correspondent lapatilla.com

The families carried banners with the faces of their missing relatives, as well as the slogan “I have not stopped looking for you”, a way also to reach the missing people who could be in the hands of human trafficking gangs so that they know that they have not forgotten their cases and will not rest until they appear.

Yuglenys Macho de Mora, wife of Leonardo José Mora Medina, who has been missing since June 7th, 2019, when he set sail on a boat from the state of Falcón bound for Curacao, stated that she will not rest until she finds the whereabouts of the Physical Education teacher who was looking to leave the country to improve the quality of life for himself and his family.

Relatives of those missing at sea that set sail in boats that left from Falcón State attended the activity, but the call for protest was joined by three other states in the country where there are also missing people fleeing the country in the same way.

“We cannot lose hope, in some way the affected families have grouped together to demand justice and for the State to respond for each one of them,” she said while affirming that the victims’ families are united throughout the country.

The tragedy of losing a loved one has given them the will to continue working and not stop the search.

The request to the Public Ministry was not to shelve the cases and that the detainees they have for these cases tell where their relatives are, because they want them to return home one day.