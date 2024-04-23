PJ Mérida rejected the lawfare action by the TSJ against the Venezuelan political party

“Primero Justicia is not just a card, Primero Justicia (Justice First) is a popular sentiment that fights for a better country,” said the leaders of the center left party in the city of Mérida, after learning of the lawfare court ruling on the it.

Jesús Quintero / Correspondent lapatilla.com

Gerardo Molina Barreto, representing the Primero Justicia party in Mérida, assured that: “the Judiciary is used at the whim of those in power and this time to steal our party and hand it over to their allies and unconditional supporters José Brito and Conrado Pérez.”

Molina Barreto added that: “this new blow to democracy seeks to demotivate, confuse, as well as demoralize the popular struggle for the change that began in Venezuela, because people are clear that the moment has already arrived.”

Once the court ruling was known, he also said that: “they can annul parties, candidacies and also promote abstention, but they will not be able to erase us, because there are thousands of vigilant members who in every corner of Venezuela continue to denounce the abuses and continue in solidarity with the people who suffer the calamities of the worst government in the history of Venezuela.”

He also noted that: “those in power will never be able to erase the clamor of Venezuelans who deeply repudiate it and desire change, and desires cannot be prohibited, they will not be annulled.”

Barreto emphasized that: “Venezuelans want to vote, so that there is a change. “We are united, we have a candidate and no one takes us off the electoral route, and we will see the rebirth of Venezuela.”