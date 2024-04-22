Women account for 58% of the victims of non-lethal violence in Venezuela’s Guárico State

La información que necesitas para comenzar el día ¡Suscríbete gratis!

Some 30 women were victims of non-lethal violence in Guárico, between January and March 2024, according to regional press monitoring carried out by the NGO ‘Observatorio Venezolano de Violencia’ (OVV, Venezuelan Observatory of Violence) in this state.

La Patilla Correspondent.

The total number of female victims mentioned above represents 58% of the 52 victims of non-lethal violence recorded in this Venezuelan plains state during the first quarter of the year.

“OVV-Guárico reported that, according to the categorization by type of crime, of the 52 victims of non-lethal violence so far this year: 34 were assaults, 6 attempted homicides, 4 sexual assaults, 4 extortions, 2 kidnappings and 2 robberies,” the NGO stated in a press release on its web portal observatorioviolencia.org.ve

According to the distribution by crime, of the 30 women victims: 21 were assaults, 4 attempted homicides, 4 sexual assaults and one robbery.

On the other hand, in terms of lethal violence, OVV Guárico reported in the regional media 5 homicides and 9 deaths were caused by police intervention (MIP) between January and March of the current year. Meanwhile, in the same period of 2023 the NGO registered 10 homicides and 6 MIP. Thus, there is a decrease in murders and an increase in cases of deaths due to police confrontations.