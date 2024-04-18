Indiscriminate slash and burn threatens the water reserves of the Río Claro sector in Lara State

Inhabitants of Río Claro, Juares parish of the Iribarren municipality, denounce the ecocide committed in the vicinity of the El Bombón, Hato Viejo and Guayamure townships, where tree felling and burning activities are carried out indiscriminately.

Apparently, the felling and burning of vegetation is carried out by people who reside in the area, who carry out the illicit activity with the purpose of planting crops. However, there is no certainty that permits from government agencies have been issued, but they are aware of the situation.

Furthermore, concerned residents have reported that these activities are harming the water reserves of a good part of Río Claro, a community located south of Barquisimeto, and affects the sectors El Bombón and Taguayure, Matatare, Las Marías, Páramo de la Culata, El Gotero and El Palmar.

So far there is talk of 80% destruction of the vegetation cover of the territory, causing damage to the flora, fauna and aquifers that feed the Río Claro and Taguayure streams, that are the water supply of the aforementioned sectors.

Those affected state that despite the fact that officials from the National Guard, the Bolivarian National Police, the Lara State Police, as well as the civil chief, Luis Alirio Peralta, have shown up in the affected areas accompanied by representatives of the five townships that belong to Rio Claro, so far they have not issued a statement on the matter.

For this reason, they call on Inparques, the Public Ministry and other State agencies to take action on the matter and issue the corresponding sanctions in the face of this situation that threatens natural reserves and puts the supply of water of these communities at risk.