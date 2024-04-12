Venezuela’s CNE registration and data update period: irregularities are the order of the day in Vargas State

Graciela Martínez, electoral coordinator of María Corina Machado’s campaign command in Vargas State, reported that various irregularities have been revealed related to the period of registration and updating of data in the Permanent Electoral Registry (REP).

Martínez pointed out that, although the registration “points” officially announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE) have remained fixed, “traveling points” (itinerant offices) have also been installed in specific areas, which are under the control of “communal councils” related to Chavismo.

In conversation with our Correspondent team, the person in charge of Machado’s campaign command expressed her concern when finding out the presence of registration machines in Chavista homes accompanied by CNE and military personnel.

She highlights that the modification of the electoral voting center of certain people and the marked social control in those communities which is being actively promoted. This raises suspicions about possible attempts to manipulate the electoral process.

This occurs mainly in some areas where Chavismo has little support.

According to Martínez, the leaders of the communal councils have detailed lists, suggesting a selective and biased management of registration in the Permanent Electoral Registry (REP).

In addition, the electoral coordinator of the campaign command expressed her annoyance regarding the official registration points, pointing out the lack of an established and public schedule for their installation.

She stated that this situation is creating inconveniences for citizens interested in participating in the registration process, and who now are unable to carry out the corresponding procedure, because they must attend to their work obligations.

“We also have certain inconveniences in the official points, since they do not maintain a specific installation schedule and many interested parties come and leave because they cannot change (update) their address or data, because they have to go to work,” she highlighted.

This situation shows a clear lack of planning and organization on the part of the CNE authorities, and this hinders the full exercise of fundamental rights of citizens.

After these complaints, our team confirmed that there are registration points that start their activities late in the Vargas region.

Users expect that these irregularities will be investigated and the necessary measures will be taken to guarantee a transparent, equitable electoral process free of undue influence.

“Citizen participation in the democratic system must be protected and encouraged, ensuring that each individual has the opportunity to exercise their right to vote fairly and without external manipulations,” explained a citizen about this new complaint that clouds the electoral process.