In eastern Venezuela a new program is implemented to eradicate child exploitation mafias in northern Anzoátegui

The ‘Rompe El Ciclo’ program, implemented by the Mayor’s Office of Lechería, managed to bring together other municipalities in the state of Anzoátegui, seeking to eradicate child beggars and exploitation in this eastern state.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Manuel Ferreira, Mayor of Lechería, indicated that due to the rise of children asking for money on the streets of the different cities of Anzoátegui, the municipal authorities of cities such as Puerto La Cruz, Guanta, Lechería and Barcelona, have coordinated a direct plan with the Attorney General’s Office the Public Ministry and other government agencies in charge of the protection of minors.

“There are prosecutors from the Public Ministry, since there is a presumption of the commission of the crime of child exploitation. Yesterday we rescued eleven young people, classified as children, and they were taken into custody by the police and handed over to the Protection Council of the Sotillo Municipality and the Protection Council of the Bolívar Municipality,” said Ferreira.

The participation of the Public Ministry is based on the fact that it has been detected that there are mafias made up of adults who would be using children to carry out beggar rackets on the streets, which is a serious crime.

The policing actions, which is also carried out in the city of Barcelona by the Mayor’s office as part of special monitoring work, focuses mainly in commercial areas, public squares and places near traditional food fairs.