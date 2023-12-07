An agreement between Ifedec and the Government of Barinas State propounds traditional values regarding gender ideology and sexual education

Eduardo Fernández was in Barinas this Wednesday to sign an agreement between the International Center for Training and Public Policies and Christian Democracy (Ifedec) and the State Government, which seeks to promote family values as related to education.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Together with Julio César Reyes, representing Governor Sergio Garrido, Fernández highlighted the importance of the educational work of Ifedec, which has focused its attention on gender ideology and sexual education, as a relevant topic at this moment in Venezuela.

The Government of Barinas and Ifedec propose in the first stage of the program to be developed in the year 2024, to reach 682 educational institutions with themes that promote family values from a Christian point of view.

“These types of agreements are very important for the well-being of society because they are based on the family, which is threatened everywhere,” said Eduardo Fernández, pointing out that a true family is made up of a man, a woman and their children.