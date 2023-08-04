Venezuela’s beach festival organized by Chavismo returns while Adícora is forgotten

From August 23rd to 27th, the Chavista regime plans to carry out the “Adícora Beach Festival” for the second consecutive year, the largest beach festival in Venezuela in the town of Adícora, Paraguaná Peninsula, Falcón State in western Venezuela, and already from the first days of August there is no accommodation available on site.

By Correspondent la patilla.com

Through a survey carried out by an inhabitant of the area, she was able to verify that the inns of Adícora no longer have any rooms available for the date of the festival, only two had a single room by the time she asked for the price for an overnight stay was around $150 (U.S. dollars) for a group of people (4).

Adícora is considered the paradise of the wind due to its unique characteristics, where windsurfing and kitesurfing are practiced year round, sports disciplines that mainly attract international tourism.

Last year, Nicolás Maduro inaugurated the festival by delivering “makeup-type” (Potemkin village) improvements to Adícora, which were made just prior to the event. This year, once again, the township is forgotten, a situation that was denounced by another citizen through Twitter.

For the inauguration, Maduro promised to carry out the same improvements along the entire coastal axis, which runs from Adícora to Cabo San Román, in order to encourage tourism in the area and to recuperate the beaches that were the favorite destinations in Falcón during holidays and long breaks such as Carnival and Easter.

However, this has not been fulfilled. Only some beaches have been cleaned, but the resorts and towns continue to suffer due to lack of drinking water, very poor electrical service and, worst of all, most houses were ransacked in their entirety and now look like ghost towns.