Another oil spill in Venezuela, Barcelona’s beach is closed for 72 hours (PHOTOS)

The Chavista mayor’s office of Barcelona, Anzoátegui State in eastern Venezuela, under the rule of Sugey Herrera, prohibited the use of the beach adjacent to the Caño Salao’ sector for a period of at least 72 hours, after verifying the complaint made by locals about an oil spill.

By Javier A. Guaipo/ Lapatilla Correspondent

Herrera, who went to the beach together with Civil Protection officials, firefighters and the Ministry of Ecosocialism (Minec) in Anzoátegui, pointed out that the restriction will be maintained at least until the origin of the “substance” is determined, as this event was reported through a press release.

For its part, the Minec technical team estimated that the damage extended to approximately 2 kilometers of the coastline. They also took water samples to determine what type of substance it is.

On social networks they also indicated that the substance had characteristics of a light hydrocarbon, “similar to the bilge waters of deep-draft vessels.

From the Minec they reported that they made contact with the Coastal Surveillance Command of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), to coordinate a joint inspection throughout the aquatic space of the Bay of Barcelona to verify the source of the substance.

They also asked the Environmental Management Office of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) Improvement Division to immediately activate a contingency protocol. In addition, it was expected that more experts would show up today to determine who is responsible.

All clear

The Mayor of Barcelona assured that around 4:30 pm yesterday, Wednesday, the black slick could no longer be seen on the coastline adjacent to Caño Salao’, but the restriction will still be maintained along the coast as a preventive measure.