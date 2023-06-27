Exist and keep up under an authoritarian regime: The challenge of journalism in Venezuela

The exercise of journalism in Venezuela is increasingly uphill. Since the time of Hugo Chávez Frías and after the rise to power of Nicolás Maduro, the media and journalists have been besieged and attacked in many different ways: from the most arbitrary forms, such as the closure of RCTV in 2007 or physical attacks on reporters during the coverage of news events, to other less obvious ones, such as the purchase of media through allies of Chavismo (the case of El Universal) or the blockage of digital portals.

By Anggy Polanco / Correspondent Lapatilla.com

In this adverse context, coupled with the economic crisis, Venezuelan journalists face fewer employment opportunities and take great risks when searching for and publishing information.

This and other topics were addressed by Carlos Correa, Executive Director of ONG “Espacio Público”, who accepted an interview with lapatilla.com, to talk about the commemoration of Journalist’s Day today, June 27th.

What are the changes that are imposed on the exercise of journalism in the context of authoritarian political regimes?

— I believe that what happens under authoritarian contexts, but particularly in a case like Venezuela, which was an open society and has progressively suffered a lot in its spaces for the free circulation of information. When that happens, society is aware of or maintains a demand for quality journalistic information.

In the Venezuelan case, society has been looking for information. When it feels that a door has closed on itself, society sneaks in through a window, when it’s not through a window, through a grate, that is, one can see this in the behavior of the audiences.

When RCTV closed in 2007, people went to the cable channels. And it goes to cable channels, especially to watch RCTV itself until they later take it off the air, and then people go to international channels. Then they take out the international channels, people go to the radio, people go looking for spaces of freedom.

And that is the present moment. Today, in a context like ours, there is a significant interest in society for this type of information, it seeks it by all means, and the journalist who does this type of work undoubtedly has an audience.

What happens is that you have to face all the risks of being blocked, all the difficulties in accessing information, or the criminalization or penalization of information, which is what, in some way, has been done more frequently in this country.

Do you consider that as a result of this situation in Venezuela new platforms have emerged through which journalists are exercising to carry out information to citizens?

— Basically, what happened is a phenomenon that is more or less 10 years old, when Internet-based media or platforms began to emerge in Venezuela, these are digital media of various kinds, and there is a fairly varied offer.

Then there are the media, especially provincial newspapers, which have built their platform to develop information offers based on the (world wide) web, that is, newspapers that are no longer circulating, but that offer information through the web. Those are interesting things, because these tell you about answers that both the media and society have been creating so that some type of information circulates.

There are around a hundred media of this type, digital natives and digital media which were print media that have been converted to digital platforms and that are playing an important role so that some type of information circulates in Venezuela.

There are all kinds: generalists, research, specialized in the type of coverage. There is an important variety of media that are doing or trying to do the job in Venezuela. And they feed the information ecosystem in the country, that is, not only do people not buy the newspaper, perhaps they do not have the radio station that offers them information regularly, but much of that information does circulate. People who want information continue to use traditional media such as radio and television, but they also use social networks and other platforms to try to access information.

Of course, it is not equivalent to a, let’s say, normal situation, where newspapers, radio stations, and television stations fulfilled the role of informing society.

And what are the platforms journalism platforms that are being used the most in Venezuela at this time?

— When people are asked where they get information, the most used platforms are radio and television, and then they start saying Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram. TikTok is still not that significant. Twitter, much less also.It is there where the information is circulating. But the interesting thing is that a messaging network like WhatsApp is a place where people usually receive news that originates from other platforms.

What are the risks that journalists run in the context of the current political regime in Venezuela?

— Of what has happened over time, the first thing is that there are fewer job offers. Before there were media, the print media in the regions were very powerful, they had (employed) a lot of people, today that is no longer the case. So I don’t know if this is a risk, but it is an element to take into account, is that there are fewer jobs for journalists in Venezuela.

The risks are concentrated, let’s say, in the search for information, especially when there are contexts of mobilizations (protests, events). Today, like all violence against journalists, it is not punished, but rather is encouraged by the authorities.

One of the things that one has seen is that when journalists go out into the streets, they often have all kinds of difficulties with authorities, from police officers to hospital guards, and different people who somehow always mess with journalists at the moment they cover an event.

So, I would say that one of the risks for reporters when they are covering (an event) is being run over by officials. Then, once the person gets past that hurdle and is able to post, there are fewer outlets to post to. Journalists are using their own social networks to provide information, people look for journalists’ signatures, because they assume that this information has a certain quality, a certain level (of reliability/trust).

Once they publish on their social network or in any of the media, on certain occasions they may have difficulties, such as when officials feel alluded, they can often use disqualification strategies, and in the most serious cases, open legal proceedings against them for disclosing or circulating any type of information.

The most common risks and those that are registered the most, especially in the context of elections or mobilization dynamics in the streets, are at the time of coverage. Afterwards, the subsequent difficulties will depend, in fewer cases, on the disqualification that can occur from the publication or criminalization processes that can occur, such as judicial persecution for having published the information.

Is there a risk of losing journalistic neutrality?

— There is a value that in the case of journalism is key. Let’s say you disclose the place where you are making (producing/reporting) the information. And then the other element is that you sell what is an opinion as information. Many times, one thing is what I think of the facts, and another thing are the facts. What sometimes happens, especially on some occasions, is that people twist the facts because of their political position, or when you show them the facts, they even deny them because it doesn’t suit their political vision.

The media have editorial perspectives and see reality from a certain point of view. So, there are some media that effectively profess a standard, let’s say of the obligation of the media, which in some way respects the standards of journalistic rigor, which does not commit itself to some vision or certain facts on what happens.

If you buy a newspaper in Spain, for example, if you buy ABC or El Mundo, you buy El País, you will realize that they are perspectives or approximations to reality that have differences, right? And sometimes they make it explicit in their style manuals. The important thing there is not to betray or deceive the audience, the readers. That is, look, I see the reality from this perspective and tell the facts from this place.

It’s like the fine print when you buy a product in the supermarket and see what the content is. Now, journalism has an important rigor and so regardless of what the medium is. I can be in the newspaper of the Communist Party or in the newspaper of the Liberal Party or in the newspaper of the Liberal Party or in the newspaper of Party X. In other words, if those were orientations so be it, what cannot happen is that you twist the facts .

So journalism in its instrumental has that component of non-betrayal of the facts, which can be interpreted as neutrality. But what I want is, more than neutrality, is that they do not sell or offer a product where we do not know what its ingredients are or that they deceive us regarding what its ingredients are.

What are the challenges to practice journalism in Venezuela today?

— The task of journalism in Venezuela today is to sustain itself, to exist. The best way to defend freedom of expression is for journalism to exist and somehow be able to tell those stories. So the first task, the first challenge of journalism, is its own existence.

And there are some big problems of a diverse nature that have to do with the economic crisis, the scarce financing of the media, that is, there are several elements that are key, some characteristic of the national situation and others that are trends that are seen globally.

Many print media are disappearing due to the emergency, due to changes in information consumption patterns or the problem of media sustainability, basically through intermediaries such as Google, which is left with a very large slice from the sales, the attention that is achieved largely with what media produce.

Then, in the other key element of the Venezuelan reality, one of the things that has happened, as in another sphere of society, is that inequality has increased. In other words, the difference in accessing information has increased depending on the level of income.

Nowadays, for a person to access the information, and since the platforms are all technological, you must have a telephone, a computer, electricity, Internet connection, and all of these are added costs. Some are fixed costs, others are regular costs. And that means that the information then reaches sectors that have a higher level of economic access, while the sectors with less economic income may have a greater level of displacement to access to information.

There is a component that is changing here when you have 7 million people outside the country. Obviously many of those people are supporting those who are here so that they can connect, not so that they are informed, but so that they can somehow talk to them, because they are relatives. And this also generates a kind of subsidy so that people can connect and access information.

I think it is very important to try to promote alliances. A person who is informed, if one already knows what is happening, one has to assume the responsibility of doing something in the face of what is being informed. Once you are informed, one may see, one can look away, one can keep quiet, but you can also help someone else find out what is happening. Nowadays, to inform the person needs to actively do so.

This implies that journalism also has a relationship with its audiences and it calls on them to become active in order to generate a society with higher levels of information and, therefore, that can make more appropriate decisions.

In Venezuela in this scenario, is it not feasible for now the issue of subscription media that have to pay to access information?

— Subscription media have been models that have worked especially well in developed countries. There are some countries where some subscription mechanisms have been developed. The problem is that when you have a situation, a humanitarian emergency, a food crisis in the country, if you place that additional “alcabala” (checkpoint/barrier), the impact (reach) will undoubtedly be less. Note that even access to the portals are locked. So, on top of that you need a VPN. It seems to me that there is a difficulty, because very few people have the purchasing power to support the media through subscription.

In some countries it has worked, there are some models like The Guardian, which does not have a subscription, but rather at the end of the note it tells you: “if you read this note, journalism costs money, why don’t you lend a hand and support with this”, and that has worked for them. Other models are subscription like The Washington Post, The New York Times, which charge you between 3 and 5 dollars a month.

How is access to the official sources found in Venezuela?

— Access to official sources is one of the problems that the exercise (of journalism) has in Venezuela. In other places you can focus on how you translate the data available from the State or the information you obtain to make it understandable to readers.

In Venezuela there are no press conferences, officials do not make statements, do not answer questions, but more than that there is no data. If one wants to review the inflation data, then it is not there or it is published years late.

Then the challenge for journalists is often to build (collect) data. This can be done in some sources, such as building data on violent deaths, for example. Many times it is the journalists who generate the basic information but before that information was public. The rule on transparency in access to public information is that we have an opaque State, the exception is that there is information.

There is no management information, there is no data. Transparency is proper and inherent to models in which rulers have to be accountable to their electors and who have control mechanisms in the exercise of public function. When you are not accountable because you do not provide information, it is because often the exercise of authority and power is arbitrary and discretionary. In Venezuela that is the norm: here scandals break out years after they have occurred and respond more not to a rendering of accounts, but to vendettas between different groups in power.