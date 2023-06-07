Biden administration touts huge 70% decline in illegal immigration since ending Title 42

The unprecedented surge in illegal immigration that Republicans and Democrats claimed would overtake the border if the Biden administration ended the Title 42 policy has instead been a historic drop in unlawful crossings.

June 6, 2023

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday took a victory lap for the sharp decrease in the number of illegal immigrants encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border since it chose to do away with Title 42 on May 11.

“As a result of planning and execution — which combined stiffer consequences for unlawful entry with a historic expansion of lawful pathways and processes — unlawful entries between ports of entry along the Southwest Border have decreased by more than 70 percent since May 11,” DHS said in a statement issued early Tuesday.

The number of noncitizens who were arrested after crossing the border between the ports of entry or who tried to cross at the ports but lacked proper documents has declined from more than 11,000 per day in late April and early May to an average of 3,700 encounters per day in the following weeks.

The Biden administration attributed the drop to its implementation of new legal pathways for admission that led many would-be illegal crossers to apply through these new channels rather than enter illegally.

Approximately 23,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were admitted into the country in that time through the Biden administration’s expanded use of parole for admission. The 23,000 people were among those who otherwise may have attempted to cross the border illegally and then seek asylum.

“The Administration’s plan is working as intended,” DHS said in a statement. “We are cognizant, however, that the conditions in the hemisphere that are driving unprecedented movements of people are still present and that the cartels and coyotes will continue to spread disinformation about any potential changes to policies at the border in order to put migrants’ lives at risk for profit.”

For illegal immigrants who were apprehended, DHS said tens of thousands were immediately flown out of the country, as it had warned would occur once it stopped automatically expelling immigrants, as was protocol under Title 42.

Between May 12 and June 2, more than 38,400 people were removed from the country to more than 80 countries.

