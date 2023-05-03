Sick people die and merchants avoid crossing: dangerous passage isolates residents of “Palmar de La Copé”

This Tuesday a group of inhabitants of Palmar de La Copé in the Torbes Municipality, went to the Táchira State Legislative Council to demand that they be listened to and that the main road that keeps more than 7,200 inhabitants incommunicado be enabled and repaired.

Luz Dary Depablos // Correspondent lapatilla.com

At least three people have died in recent weeks for not receiving medical assistance in a timely manner.

Humberto Peña, a cancer patient who must submit to the daily ordeal of walking up a very steep and improvised stairs to attend to radiotherapy in the city of San Cristóbal, stated that his friends help him “when I am quite feeble, when I come out of radiotherapy, then help me up. Some lift me up, others support me and that’s how we walk along.”

“Just like me, who am a cancer patient, there are patients with other pathologies who live in our communities.”

He pleaded with the authorities for a prompt solution so that they urgently enable a route to be able to transit.

Orlando Jaimes commented how his neighbor died for not having arrived promptly at the nearest health center, because they had to take her out at 11:00 at night with “a pre-infarction” in the middle of a dark night and be carried on foot by several people, because they did not have any means to mobilize her more rapidly.

The time wasted transiting “the trail” unfortunately cost his neighbor her life.

Jaimes also commented that two months ago, before officials from the government and Freddy Bernal himself came to start work on the edge fault of the main road, he thought to make way for a car lane, “but they placed the machine and collapsed the only lane,” leaving them completely incommunicado.

Anderson Guerrero denounced that the milk producers in the area are also affected, since unfortunately it is difficult to bring in fertilizers and take out produce.

“A milkman lost more than 20 liters of milk, because he spilled it,” trying to get through the makeshift stairs.

On the other hand, Carlos Acevedo said: “We no longer believe the story that the work stopped due to lack of fuel.”

He hopes that the representatives of CLET (Legislative Council of Táchira State), who were assigned in the session this Tuesday to prepare a report, will visit the spot of the road collapse where the edge failure happened in the next few hours to evaluate the affected area together with the director of the Governor’s Road Institute and a group of the affected neighbors, in order to achieve a prompt solution to this problem.

It should be noted that the Chavista deputy, Nellyver Lugo, in her speech at the CLET session, assured that 3.7 million bolivars were approved, that is, almost 150,000 dollars by the Federal Government Council for the execution of this work, which was paralyzed without any explanation for more than three weeks, resources that to date it is unknown how they have been invested if at all.