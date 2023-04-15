Francisco Sucre: Maduro is only interested in El Essequibo to plunder it as they are doing with the Orinoco Mining Arc

Posteado en: Actualidad

During a press conference held this April 13th in Caracas, Francisco Sucre, Deputy of the Legitimate National Assembly and head of Voluntad Popular in Bolívar State, pointed out that Nicolás Maduro’s regime is only interested in El Esequibo to loot it as they are looting the Orinoco Mining Arc.

Apr 14, 2023

“Maduro is not interested in El Esequibo as a matter of State and national security, nevertheless he can loot it and that is the only thing that interests him,” said the leader.

Sucre warned that Venezuela is very close to losing the Esequibo land, which has already been in dispute for several years, due to the clumsy, ideological and failed socialist diplomacy that the regime has maintained for 23 years.

“Venezuela is in an extremely fragile position, we are about to lose sovereignty over the Esequibo territory and the Atlantic coast, the product of an absolutely failed, erratic foreign policy, without a sense of State, which has privileged the ideological political component above and beyond the interests of the country and its territorial integrity.”

Among the possible solutions, the leader of Voluntad Popular (VP) proposed creating a commission that integrates high-profile professionals to design an efficient strategy in the elaboration of the counter-memorial that Venezuela must present before the International Court of Justice in April 2024 and give a strong legal response to Guyana’s illegitimate claim.

“We have to present the counter-recount to Guyana’s demand in the next 12 months and thus it is imperative, beyond the political diatribe, the formation of a professional, multidisciplinary team, made up of very highly qualified: jurists in Public International Law; diplomats; historians; academies and universities,” explained the legislator for VP.

He also stated that “defending the territorial integrity of Venezuela requires that the slogans repeated as ‘verbal fireworks’ (posturing) such as that ‘the sun of Venezuela rises in the Esequibo be accompanied by concrete diplomatic and political actions based on the national interest and not on an ideological agenda behind our national security.”

The deputy made clear the position of VP of Bolívar State of not negotiating sovereignty or Venezuelan territory. On the contrary, he proposes to defend the national interests and those of future generations which are in danger in the hands of socialist diplomacy.

