They register a decrease in imports in the maritime terminal of Puerto Cabello

The President of the Puerto Cabello Chamber of Commerce, Juan Esteban Rodríguez, reported that during the first quarter of 2023 imports at the maritime terminal decreased.

By La Patilla

Apr 10, 2023

Rodríguez explained that between 3,200 and 3,500 containers were received, while in the first quarter of 2022 the figure was between 4,200 and 4,500 containers.

However, he stressed that exports have kept steady. He mentioned that one of the most shipped products is Chinese beans that are grown in Portuguesa State for the Asian market and the Middle East.

According to figures issued in 2021 by the Puerto Cabello Chamber of Commerce, between 2000 and 2010 they received around 700,000 metric tons per year (20-foot containers), which was equivalent to about 75,000 metric tons per month.

The best import period occurred in 2009, when the figure rose to almost 900,000 containers per year.

On the other hand, Rodríguez stated that unscheduled power cuts in the town affect operations in the port.

“There are blackouts that are not notified and hinder all port maritime activity. It must be understood that all imports and exports are linked to banking, it is linked to the transmission of electronic data to all official portals that authorize the entry and exit of products and ships in the country, and when any of these fail, there are problems,” he stated.

In addition, Rodríguez indicated that he has registered a drop in the purchasing power of Venezuelans.

He pointed out that the devaluation of the bolivar and low wages have been predominant in the decrease in operations and transactions in the commerce sector in Puerto Cabello.

According to Consecomercio estimates, so far in 2023 retail sales in the sector have fallen between 30% and 35% compared to January and February of last year.

