Latam, Caribbean leaders meet to draft roadmap to tame inflation

Leaders of 11 Latin American and Caribbean countries agreed to work to outline measures seeking to tame inflation in the region, including better conditions for trade, according to a statement published by México’s presidential office Wednesday.

By Reuters – Valentine Hilaire and Raul Cortes Fernandez

Apr 05, 2023

Agreements reached include the creation of a working group of government representatives aimed at identifying regional measures to coordinate the trade of commodities, fertilizers and other goods.

The group’s action plan is set to be implemented “within a reasonable time frame,” the statement added.

Heads of state from Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, México, Venezuela, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines participated in a virtual meeting on Wednesday and agreed to schedule an anti-inflation summit for May 6-7 in México.

The new anti-inflation alliance also agreed to invite more countries from the region to take part, the statement said.

