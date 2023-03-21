EN VIDEO: así sonó la escalofriante alarma sísmica en Pakistán durante potente sismo

Lapatilla
Un fuerte terremoto, que se prolongó al menos 30 segundos, se sintió el martes por la noche en Pakistán, Afganistán y en la India. El sismo tuvo una magnitud 6.8.
Por: El Heraldo
“La gente salió corriendo de sus casas, Muchos recitaban el Corán”, declaró un corresponsal de AFP en la ciudad de Rawalpindi, Pakistán, y otros testimonios similares llegan también de Lahore y Afganistán.
? #ULTIMAHORA ?
Fuerte sismo en #Afganistán, #India y #Pakistan #BREAKING #earthquakes #news
??https://t.co/ljKVD91SBB pic.twitter.com/sZSVXgE5wH
— Hache News ? (@hachenewsworld) March 21, 2023