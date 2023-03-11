Alarm in Anzoátegui: Babies die at the Razetti Hospital in Barcelona due to lack of specialist doctors

Days ago, a sea of complaints regarding the death of a worrying number of newborn babies at the Luis Razetti Hospital in Barcelona, capital of Anzoátegui State, was revealed on social networks .

Correspondent lapatilla.com

There are many people who assure that they or a close family member have recently experienced an episode of this type and most point to one reason: the lack of specialized doctors to care for patients, in this case newborns.

One of those victims is Leonor Mata who said that, given her hypertensive condition, she had to have a cesarean section after only 32 weeks of pregnancy. “At the time my daughter was born, her lungs still hadn’t matured, so they had to take her up to the 9th floor of the Razetti, which is where the neonatology area is.”

The woman specified that this was on February 4th, and as the days went by the doctors (residents) had told her that the baby was evolving. However, on February 9th, the respirator tube was changed and from there everything changed for the little girl .

“A few hours later they came out to tell us that the girl had internal bleeding and a short time later a nurse was the one who told us that she had died. A specialist was supposed to explain to us what happened, but that did not happen since he never came.”

Ms. Mata presumes that, as there is lack of supervision, the resident doctors were the ones who manipulated her baby and a malpractice triggered the fatality. “It is not explained why a baby that is evolving (favorably) has internal bleeding out of nowhere, just after they changed the breathing tube,” she said, adding that the death certificate they gave her stated that the girl died of pneumonia.

“The saddest thing is that I am not the only one who has gone through it recently. While I was in the hospital, I witnessed four to eight children dying daily in similar circumstances in the neonatology area,” she stated.

Furthermore, a member of the healthcare personnel of the Razetti Hospital, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed the serious situation and noted that weeks ago there was a day in which 15 babies out of 16 newborns died.

According to him, a direct result of the lack of specialists, who have left the hospital and even the country due to low wages. To this we must add the lack of deep maintenance in the entire healthcare center, but especially in that area.

Those affected hope that the government authorities will do something to reverse this situation, since the lives of children are lost every day.