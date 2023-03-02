University strike in Táchira has been fulfilled almost 100%

Posteado en: Actualidad

The participation of the universities of Táchira in the national strike called on by the federations has been achieved between 95% and 98%, which is described by the teachers as a success.

By La Patilla

Mar 1, 2023

The national strike, which ends on March 2nd, and the next protest actions, will be announced by the federations in the Venezuelan capital, informed Carolina Casanova, representative of the Association of Teachers of the National Experimental University of Táchira State (ApUNET).

In addition, she confirmed that at UNET this semester will possibly be extended due to a technical strike, which has already been occurring within this house of higher studies, given that the teachers and administrative staff are assisting to their posts only once or twice a week, which is already bringing consequences.

“We know that it is very difficult for the students, for us too, we are parents and we have to bring support to the household and the Government does not want to give us that support,” said Casanova.

Additionally, she indicated that other strikes could come if the regime does not give any response.

