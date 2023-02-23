They denounce the alleged human trafficking network that would be operating from Bolívar to Anzoátegui

Municipal authorities denounced an alleged human trafficking network,which would be operating from the Bolívar State to the Simón Rodríguez Municipality in Anzoátegui State.

By La Patilla – Susana Quijada

Feb 22, 2023

The President of the Municipal Council for Children and Adolescents, Evelyn Mejias, denounced that in recent days they have detected illegal transfers of minors from the neighboring entity.

She said that on repeated occasions they have called attention to the bus companies which cover the routes from Bolívar with adolescents without proper permits.

“These are the ones who are hand in hand with the users on a daily basis, the ones who sell the ticket itself. So, in response to the exhortations that we have already made, they must ask everyone for the respective documentation and they are not doing it. They come from other cities, and it worries us that they bring adolescents mostly from Ciudad Bolívar. We presume that they are people who work with trafficking, because they are adolescents who come without any type of documentation, or birth certificate or identity card,” explained Mejías.

Furthermore, the main spokesman for the town’s Council for the Protection of Boys, Girls and Adolescents, Kleiver Martínez, reported that the majority of adolescents come al the way from Ciudad Guayana, where it is said they do not request any type of permit.

He made clear that so far this year they have dealt with 20 cases of this type, eight of which were received during this Carnival holiday.

He explained that in light of these events, they have contacted the parents of the minors and established direct communication with representatives of the Council for the Protection of Boys, Girls and Adolescents, where the youngsters are kept.

He also said that they have detected cases of parents traveling with their children without a birth certificate.

Given all this situation, William Urquiola, director of the Cleto Quijada metropolitan terminal in the city of El Tigre, reported that the transport company that is detected selling a ticket to a minor without proper documentation, will be sanctioned with the closure of the establishment.

“There are young people who arrive in rides given by vans or trucks, which leave them there in front of the terminal. So here in El Tigre a problem is presented to us, they want to buy the ticket and some companies sell it and so from now on they will be sanctioned,” stated Urquiola.

Likewise, the councilmen stressed that in accordance with the provisions of article 231 of the Organic Law for the Protection of Boys, Girls and Adolescents, they will impose fines of 10 tax units on carriers that fail to comply with these provisions.

