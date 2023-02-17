Alarm among animal protectionists before wave of poisoning of cats and dogs in Táchira

Posteado en: Actualidad

This Wednesday the organization “Amor por los Animales de Venezuela” (APLAV, Love for Animals of Venezuela) denounced that six animals, including three cats and three dogs, were poisoned in the “Riberas del Torbes”, a popular area of San Cristóbal.

By La Patilla

Feb 16, 2023

Grecia Salinas, representative of the animal protection organization, indicated that more and more these types of events are occurring in Táchira State, because some residents of certain communities feel that there is a proliferation of these animals, so instead of sterilization drives, they choose to poison them.

She commented that there are a large number of dogs and cats on the IPASME grounds (Instituto de Previsión Social del Ministerio de Educación, Social protection institute of the ministry of education), and every time they pass the scythe to clear the grounds, many of these animals are decapitated.

She indicated that the care of these living beings should not only fall on protectionist organizations, but also on the inhabitants of the communities themselves, who should organize themselves to collect funds to carry out the sterilizations drives and help feed them.

Salinas indicated that it is necessary for the mayors of the region to have animal management units, which would also help control the proliferation of cats and dogs by running sterilization drives, as well as the vaccination of stray dogs and cats that live in the streets.

She also explained that many people can’t afford to pay up to $120 to have their pets neutered, so pets reproduce uncontrollably and then its young are thoughtlessly discarded.

She recalled that some organizations, such as the “Unidad Vecinal” (Neighborhood Unit), have managed to maintain a ward for cats, where some people bring every day more animals to abandon them.

Given this, the protectionists of the area published and displayed a notice indicating the consequences of abandoning animals, which could lead to a fine of up to 70 tax units, as stipulated by the Law for the Protection of Free and in Captive Domestic Fauna.

In October 2022, 14 animals were also poisoned in the town of Rubio, Junín Municipality, a situation that alarmed animal protectionists.

…

…