With empty desks, young people from Mérida manifested this #12Feb (Video)

With the purpose of commemorating Youth Day this February 12th, in Mérida young people remembered this important date in memory of the students who died in the anti-government protests of recent years, where hundreds of lives were lost in the fight to rescue Democratic Venezuela.

Feb 12, 2023

Student leader Mario López of “Universidad de Los Andes” (ULA) pointed out that this is a unified fight for dignity, where all sectors have decent living conditions.

“We demand that universities have a fair budget so that students have decent spaces for training, benefits such as scholarships, dining room and transportation that the regime has been snatching away in recent years,” said López on behalf of the ULA student community.

With empty desks, they also remembered the thousands of young people from ULA, Mérida, and Venezuela who are now part of the statistics of more than 7 million migrants who crossed the Venezuelan borders and took different paths in search of a better quality of life in other countries.

Just at the University of Los Andes is there a dropout rate of more than 60%. This means that after having 44 thousand active students in the year 2012, already in December 2021 there is a serious void in the classrooms of the main university of the region, when one considers that only 15,162 students remained, which means a loss of 60 percent of the enrollment.

