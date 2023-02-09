Host Venezuela among Caribbean Series winners on Day 1

Cuba 3, Curacao 1 (10 innings)

This game was a taut pitcher’s duel between Cuba, a team that returned to the Caribbean Series after a five-year hiatus, and Curacao, making its Caribbean Series debut. Right-hander Cody Mincey tossed seven scoreless innings for Curacao, while Cuba’s starter, righty César García, nearly matched him zero for zero. García yielded just one run over seven strong innings of his own. The game ultimately was decided late — Cuba’s Andrés De La Cruz launched a solo home run to tie the contest in the eighth before Guillermo Avilés delivered a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th. Right-hander Andy Vargas pitched the final three frames for Cuba, including a 1-2-3 bottom of the 10th to close it out.