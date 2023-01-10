Golden Globes 2023: Lista completa de ganadores de la ceremonia

Posteado en: Entretenimiento, Titulares

Después de escándalos, corrupción y el extraño perdón de los medios estadounidenses, los Golden Globes o Globos de Oro 2023 están de regreso en la televisión (por lo menos en EE. UU.) para intentar recapturar la atención de público y votantes de la Academia. Con información de El Farandi

A continuación la lista de películas y series ganadoras de los Golden Globes 2023.

Cine

Mejor Actor – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You – Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Mejor Canción Original

“Carolina” Taylor Swift (Where The Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro y Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga y Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up” – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu” – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Mejor Score Original

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

TV

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de TV – Drama, Comedia o Musical

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Mejor Actriz en Serie de TV – Drama

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Mejor Actriz en Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Mejor Actor en Serie de TV – Musical o Comedia

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de TV – Drama, Comedia o Musical

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry