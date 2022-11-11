Fextun workers in Sucre are tired of being “treated like animals” by the regime (Video)

The workers of the “Fábrica Socialista de Exquisiteces de Atún” (Socialist Factory of Tuna Delicacies, Fextun) in Cumaná, capital of Sucre State, protested for the third consecutive day in the city’s Miranda Square to demand the reactivation of the company and respect for their labor rights.

By La Patilla – Víctor Federico González

Nov 10, 2022

Those affected indicated that Fextun is under the purview of the Ministry of Justice and Peace of Nicolás Maduro’s regime and is currently paralyzed and has been for more than five months. Some 320 workers stopped receiving their salaries and other benefits for two months.

“Today we are in the street protesting the injustice they are inflicting on the Fextun staff. Minister of Justice, you belong to the Ministry of Justice and Peace, but it seems that actually you do not. What you do is an injustice against the working mass of Fextun. A company that has been operating for many years and is currently closed. We have been out of it for six months and they don’t even let us get close to it,” said one of those affected.

“We want answers, if Bolívar arrived in Peru on horseback, we will go to Caracas on foot and they will have to give us answers. We have the strength to continue fighting, and I tell Governor Gilberto Pinto that if they do not answer us during this month and December, on December 31st we will be welcoming the year with empty plates in Plaza Bolívar,” he added.

Among their claims is the suspension of their salaries, food bonuses, vacation bonuses, Christmas bonuses and their social benefits that are at risk. “Enough is enough, they treat us like animals,” said Jesús Castañeda, one of the protesters.

Finally, they called on the Chavista governor of Sucre, Gilberto Pinto, and Maduro’s regime to come to terms with the situation of the Fextun workers.

