Loads of Colombian origin have been detained for three days due to problems with the Venezuelan customs system

Colombian importers who shipped cargo by land over the international bridges, as well as by sea and air, see as a lack of seriousness the fact that since this Monday, when trade between Colombia and Venezuela is supposed to have been opened, the Venezuelan customs system ‘Sidunea Wold’ does not admit the Partial Scope Agreement of a Commercial Nature number 28.

By La Patilla

Sep 28, 2022

For the actors involved in the customs import process from Colombia, what has been experienced with the ‘Sidunea Wold System’ in the first three days of trade opening between the two countries means a lack of seriousness for the renewed diplomatic relationship with Colombia.

Partial Agreement 28 signed by Colombia and Venezuela contemplates the establishment of common preferential tariffs which are granted through the certificate of origin of the merchandise.

Customs agents and importers must upload the certificate of origin of the product to the Sidunea Wold System, the commercial invoice, transport documents called international cargo and freight manifest, in addition to other permits presented by the importer.

Since Monday, when more than 6 cargo trucks entered the San Antonio and Ureña warehouses, the ‘Sidunea Wold’ platform has not processed the option of the ‘Partial Agreement number 28’. By not admitting the agreement, the merchandise that was entered will not enjoy a preferential treatment and must pay import taxes and customs service fee, while if they come by agreement, they only pay the Value Added Tax (VAT) plus 1%.

The merchandise of Colombian origin is being retained in all the ports and customs of the country, indicated sources close to the customs process.

For now, importers will wait 48 hours until they are informed of how the commercial relationship system with Colombia will play out, so the application of new regulations is not ruled out.

The customs system gives a period of 5 days to 30 days to comply with all the requirements, but if the declaration is not submitted within the first five days a fine is applied by the system. Each day of delay of a transport with cargo represents expenses for the importers, causing an excess cost of the product, which in the end is transferred to the final consumer.

