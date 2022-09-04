The Mariño Municipality Disregards the Ecosystem of the Maracay-Turmero Inter-communal Avenue by Building Concrete Dividers

Until recently the island of Inter-communal Avenue was known for being a green area where different trees had space and at the same time made the divider this important road that connects Turmero with Maracay. Now, inexplicably, concrete is replacing vegetation.

Nevertheless, the complaints of the locals did not delay in coming and they expressed their discontent. In addition, environmental organizations such as the NGO “Sembramos Todos”, explained the risk that these construction project means for the environment.

“The Maracay-Turmero Inter-communal Av. is being filled with concrete. The islands with vegetation are being torn up. The trees are being suffocated,” Carmelo Zibaoul denounced.

For his part, Enrique García, a member of Sembramos Todos, assured that the other part of the problem is that many trees are being left with a reduced confined space, which will eventually affect the natural thickening of the trunks and fracture the surrounding concrete.

“In the inter-communal, the roots of several trees that have semi-superficial root systems were covered, “Ceibas” (kapok) for example. That, in addition to causing damage to the tree, is a job that will not last. In just a few years the roots will break the concrete that was placed on top of them due to their normal development,” he pointed out.

He added that there are trees that are not the most suitable for planting on the divider along the road, since they can cause problems. “In those cases, if they are eliminated, they must be replaced by specimens that are at least 3 years old to minimize the impact of the culling.”

In the case that planters are built around several trees, he insisted that they are too deep but narrow and will harm the balance in the absorption of nutrients by those specimens. “This cement thing seems like a mistake to me, there are materials with better interaction with green areas,” Garcia said.

He commented that these works are being done without no suitable supervision or the technical advice is not the most appropriate. He forwarded a call to the government to carry out the works without harming the environment.

“It is important that improvements are being made in the environs of the avenue, to make it friendlier to passers-by, but consideration of the ecosystem that exists there should not be neglected. More trees should be planted to replace those that have dried up, felled or have been damaged by crashes and other circumstances, this is not being done, at least not from the public sector initiative (government),” he concluded.